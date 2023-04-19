Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northern Technologies International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTIC opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

