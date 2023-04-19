Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $99.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $99.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after acquiring an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after acquiring an additional 136,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

