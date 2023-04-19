Nokia Oyj (NOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Nokia Oyj has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOK. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

