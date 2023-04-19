Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Nkarta Price Performance

Nkarta Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 263,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,944. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $228.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

