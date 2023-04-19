Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $625.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $644.83 and a 200-day moving average of $588.08. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

