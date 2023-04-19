Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,482 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $217.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

