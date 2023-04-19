Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,908 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

