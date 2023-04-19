Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

