Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $43,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

RTX opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

