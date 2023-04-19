Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Position Decreased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,881,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 15.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NIO by 15.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.93.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
