Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nidec Price Performance

Shares of NJDCY remained flat at $12.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 238,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Nidec has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.