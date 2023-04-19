Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 17,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 175,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nickel Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Nickel Industries Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

