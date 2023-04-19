Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 46.8% in March

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,100 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 747.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $7.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

