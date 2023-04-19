NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,141 shares during the quarter. NextGen Healthcare accounts for 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of NextGen Healthcare worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,913. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

