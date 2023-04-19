NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 658,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,656,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.