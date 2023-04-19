Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Up 1%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Barclays cut Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Nexi Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

