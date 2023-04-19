Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 587,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

