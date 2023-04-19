Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.70. 13,848,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

