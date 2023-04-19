Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $357.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $357.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.44.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $10.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.78. 7,152,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,054. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 417.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 181,028 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $336,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 27.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

