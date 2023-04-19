NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

ITA traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 854,296 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

