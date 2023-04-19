NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. 685,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,129. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

