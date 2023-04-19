NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

