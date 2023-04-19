NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $981,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.01. The stock had a trading volume of 133,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,518. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

