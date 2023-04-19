NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,090,000 after buying an additional 6,447,485 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 561,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 528,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after acquiring an additional 252,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,696,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

