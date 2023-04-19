NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.39. 99,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,924. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

