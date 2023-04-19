NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 490,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.