NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys 36,383 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Amcor by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 959,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 372,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 707,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.