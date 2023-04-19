Neblio Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $1.74 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,628,155 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

