NEAR Protocol Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00007468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $159.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,404,277 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 890,404,277 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.39253673 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $128,375,667.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

