NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00007423 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $157.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,404,277 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 890,404,277 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.39253673 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $128,375,667.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

