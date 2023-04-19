nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $32.67 Average PT from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $57,526.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,666.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,016 shares of company stock worth $2,479,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of nCino stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $43.24.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
