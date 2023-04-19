nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $32.67 Average PT from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $57,526.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,666.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,016 shares of company stock worth $2,479,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nCino by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,047,000 after purchasing an additional 540,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

