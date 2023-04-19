Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $16.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 11.42. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Insider Activity

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Navient will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

