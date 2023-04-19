Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 4.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. 73,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,011,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of research firms have commented on NTCO. Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $25,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

