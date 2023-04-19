Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 4.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. 73,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,011,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on NTCO. Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
