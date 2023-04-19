NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.08. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

NanoViricides Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.