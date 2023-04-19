NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.08. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88.
NanoViricides Company Profile
