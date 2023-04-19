NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners owned approximately 0.05% of NanoString Technologies worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at NanoString Technologies

In other news, Director Gregory Norden bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

