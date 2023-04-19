MX TOKEN Price Hits $2.23 on Exchanges (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00007562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $223.00 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

