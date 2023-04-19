Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,150,000 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 165,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 201,455,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,599,391. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mullen Automotive news, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mullen Automotive news, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $4,780,051.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,665,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,372,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

