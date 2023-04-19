M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

MTB stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

