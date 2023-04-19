MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stake Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $40,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

