MRA Advisory Group Sells 3,455 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.68.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,295. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

