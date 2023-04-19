MRA Advisory Group Sells 240 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MRA Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.44. 1,621,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $187.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

