MRA Advisory Group Sells 1,277 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.27. 1,209,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

