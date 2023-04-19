MRA Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.70. 378,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

