MRA Advisory Group Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 271.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,812 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MRA Advisory Group owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,693,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,792,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.