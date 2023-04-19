MRA Advisory Group Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.31. 1,735,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

