MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $42.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MP. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

NYSE:MP opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.71.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $19,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

