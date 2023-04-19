Morpheus.Network One Day Volume Reaches $529,772.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $89.70 million and approximately $529,772.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.91226434 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $640,034.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.