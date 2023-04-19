Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. 7,835,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,771,282. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

