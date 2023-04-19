Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MS stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92.
In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
