Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.