Morgan Stanley Increases easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 545

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 535 ($6.62) to GBX 545 ($6.74) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.18) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.50.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 1,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.89.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

